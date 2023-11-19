Poem – FALL TONES (By Joseph Cavera)
A young lad awakes to cold on Sunday
Stirring slowly, quakes to life his way
His covers like lovers unravel above
Another of is brothers leaving a shove
He sees the light peak through his door
It glistens through the glass o’er
The window that sits by
Reflecting and resonating with
Images of white sky
The bells resound now, ephermal tones
Up past the ground, through his bones
Fall days are coming to pass
Periods unique from the past
He recalls these days from years last
Like a soothing smile from a cute lass
Mild warmth from morning tea
Only source of heat for he
Mellow days would soon be
But first a chore, he wasn’t free
On the lord’s day he worked till three
His task is brief for his age
Terrier of the black, and white
In his pack the news page
Offered to everyone in sight
His return to home, family near
His familiar footsteps easy to hear
“Brother brother aren’t you cold?
Of your leaving you never told
Why not rest this Sunday morn
In the sheets where it is warm?”
A smile swept over the young lad’s face
“I had went out to the world
To spread news of both joy and strife
In so I earn my keep
In exchange for my life”
It was immediate, as just when
He heard ticks of timely rings
Which move and dictate all things
He envisioned a life that never stings
Where he’d one day rise up with wings
But for that moment, just then
The bells began to ring again