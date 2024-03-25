Poem – Finding a Traveling Partner (By David Hernandez)

Finding a Traveling Partner

Two suitcases with wheels,

packed with clothes needed for a week,

rolled through the driveway,

enter my RV class B.

Before the key starts the ignition,

I make sure to not forget

my travelling accessories.

In the passenger seat,

my bobble head figurine shakes its head in agreement

that I have a picture of someone to meet in Florida,

a statue of two lovers to give her,

a stuffed bear to talk too,

my teacup Chihuahua to play with,

this one RV to provide shelter,

and a gun to provide protection.

If I can’t find her drifting in the streets,

looking for a home, or on the radio,

the picture I have will take her place.

This will cleanse me

of this desperate search

for someone who may

or may not love me.