Poem – Finding a Traveling Partner (By David Hernandez)
Finding a Traveling Partner
Two suitcases with wheels,
packed with clothes needed for a week,
rolled through the driveway,
enter my RV class B.
Before the key starts the ignition,
I make sure to not forget
my travelling accessories.
In the passenger seat,
my bobble head figurine shakes its head in agreement
that I have a picture of someone to meet in Florida,
a statue of two lovers to give her,
a stuffed bear to talk too,
my teacup Chihuahua to play with,
this one RV to provide shelter,
and a gun to provide protection.
If I can’t find her drifting in the streets,
looking for a home, or on the radio,
the picture I have will take her place.
This will cleanse me
of this desperate search
for someone who may
or may not love me.