Poem – For You as You Die (By Valentina Cano)

My fingertips thrummed

with your heartbeat

which lapped at me,

a tongue in a bowl,

a ticking turn signal.

I watched your breath grow

downy with fear

and hoped you could walk

out of the room on your own.



Bio: Valentina Cano is a student of classical singing who spends whatever free time she has either reading or writing. Her works have appeared in numerous publications and her poetry has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and Best of the Web. Her debut novel, The Rose Master, was published in 2014 and was called a “strong and satisfying effort” by Publishers Weekly.