Poem – FRANKFURT PIG (By Joseph Cavera)

FRANKFURT PIG (By Joseph Cavera)

There once was a pig from Frankfurt,

Who found he had grime on his shirt,

He believed neither eye

As he sullied a silk tie

After spending a day, or two, in the dirt

Now our dear friend had a quandry

“How could such pure muck come upon me?”

I can’t go wrong

With a sigh and a song

But perhaps I will end this with laundry!

So then our porky pal trodded back,

And although, table manners he did lack

He returned to his home

And soon, his silk shone!

For the pig of Frankfurt, knew know slack!