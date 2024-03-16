Poem – FRANKFURT PIG (By Joseph Cavera)
There once was a pig from Frankfurt,
Who found he had grime on his shirt,
He believed neither eye
As he sullied a silk tie
After spending a day, or two, in the dirt
Now our dear friend had a quandry
“How could such pure muck come upon me?”
I can’t go wrong
With a sigh and a song
But perhaps I will end this with laundry!
So then our porky pal trodded back,
And although, table manners he did lack
He returned to his home
And soon, his silk shone!
For the pig of Frankfurt, knew know slack!