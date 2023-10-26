Poem – Gasping on air and salt… (By Simon Perchik)
Gasping on air and salt
and though you can hear the soup cool
an ocean deep inside the Earth
is bubbling under your skull
exhausted –it’s natural you wait
for the soup to grieve
louder and louder as if your arms
were coming too close –wave after wave
you scatter more salt
and across the bowl
that smells from rain in the beginning
–it’s expected that you have this appetite
for reef, for a sea with a bone in its mouth
and along the coast the dead fingers
the dead lips listening for yours
tired from struggling –only soup
and even then a wooden chair
so nothing is forgotten.
Author Bio:
Simon Perchik is an attorney whose poems have appeared in Partisan Review, The Nation, Poetry, Osiris, The New Yorker and elsewhere. His most recent collection is Almost Rain, published by River Otter Press (2013). For more information, including free e-books, his essay titled “Magic, Illusion and Other Realities” please visit his website at www.simonperchik.com.