Poem – Goodnight Sweet City Goodnight (By Mike Matter)
Goodnight Sweet City Goodnight
by Mike Matter
Goodnight sweet city, goodnight
Hold your evening close by and ready the mid-morning-missed realization of sunrise
Fly your noise through the heights of the rich and poor alike then scatter your ash over the higher
A dream lies filled with visions of height and glory seasoned with an agonizing challenge, joy, grandiose and grief
Rip apart the hearts of the unfortunate with stories of bullets over the boroughs and wake the suburbans that fight for what they call family and falsify the grime into marketable grit that makes realtors grin with euphoria.
Shackle the limits of the mind in mayhem at bars and clubs until the street overflows with the wonderfully twisted and drug infest our youth slowly alongside the hopeless has beens and never was-ers.
Pry off the shiny sunlight in your grandly colored polluted sunsets
and show your darkness in all its glorious dimension
From overpriced-rich-rooftop bars to the steamy warm spots on the sidewalk in front of the salvation army where the mainliner finds a home just atop the subway roofs and to the left of the suburbs
Cry your sorrows of good from a long day of work greed and toil that worked hand in hand with the honest, good minded nobles of working classers, label makers and classifiers
Set forth your cover for crimes and romance
and rest the blazing ozone that slowly roasts the planet and underserved shadows
Point your gaze toward the coming of the morning and worship
for all your glory can hold
never boast higher its entry and step into your own
while you turn your darkened head back and glare at the wonder only your cover can create
we take your hatred and joy, pride, prowl and prowess as our hands reach upward
and give solemnity to your constancy and magnitude, goodnight