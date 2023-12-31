Poem – GREATEST STORY EVER RETOLD (By Ray Gallucci)
GREATEST STORY EVER RETOLD
What if there were Sith
Jedis battled with,
Not just movie myth?
What if Force were real?
Would its Light appeal,
Or the Dark us steal?
Yoda Master of
Force of Nature’s love
Given from above?
Messianic tale
Of a Savior failed?
Soul in Darkness jailed?
But at end redeemed
From the one who schemed
By the Son who dreamed?
Story isn’t new.
Just retold for you.
Characters askew.
Midi-Chlorians
Are the Force within.
God’s the role they’re in.
They the Jedi spawned,
Angel hosts adorned.
Yet a few felt scorned.
Malcontents broke out
Still with mighty clout.
Weak were easy rout.
Planet Sith they took.
Gave it Hades look.
Damned as Force forsook.
Fallen-Angel-like,
Chose to Jedi strike.
Barely one survived.
From the embers rose
Humbled one who chose
Secrecy to pose.
Still the Jedi searched
For the virgin birth
Who the Sith would purge.
Though they trained Him well,
He declared for Hell
Under Sith Lord’s spell.
But He left a Son,
Hope of everyone,
Watched by Obi-Wan.
When the time was right,
Shone as Jedi Knight.
Challenged Sith to fight.
But when Darkest Lord
Soul and body gored,
Father’s help implored.
Roused from darkest depths,
Rescued Son from death
When Sith hate he quenched.
So His soul was saved,
But to mortal grave
His existence caved.
See a parallel
Tale of Heaven-Hell
Other books may tell?
Fallen from the blessed
Those who then regressed
And the weak oppressed?
Grabbed for power vast,
Ultimately cast
Down by Force amassed?
Bible told it first,
But it just rehearsed
For another versed.
Tale of epic things
Good and Evil bring –
Tolkien’s “Lord of Rings.”
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.