Poem – GREATEST STORY EVER RETOLD (By Ray Gallucci)

GREATEST STORY EVER RETOLD

What if there were Sith

Jedis battled with,

Not just movie myth?

What if Force were real?

Would its Light appeal,

Or the Dark us steal?

Yoda Master of

Force of Nature’s love

Given from above?

Messianic tale

Of a Savior failed?

Soul in Darkness jailed?

But at end redeemed

From the one who schemed

By the Son who dreamed?

Story isn’t new.

Just retold for you.

Characters askew.

Midi-Chlorians

Are the Force within.

God’s the role they’re in.

They the Jedi spawned,

Angel hosts adorned.

Yet a few felt scorned.

Malcontents broke out

Still with mighty clout.

Weak were easy rout.

Planet Sith they took.

Gave it Hades look.

Damned as Force forsook.

Fallen-Angel-like,

Chose to Jedi strike.

Barely one survived.

From the embers rose

Humbled one who chose

Secrecy to pose.

Still the Jedi searched

For the virgin birth

Who the Sith would purge.

Though they trained Him well,

He declared for Hell

Under Sith Lord’s spell.

But He left a Son,

Hope of everyone,

Watched by Obi-Wan.

When the time was right,

Shone as Jedi Knight.

Challenged Sith to fight.

But when Darkest Lord

Soul and body gored,

Father’s help implored.

Roused from darkest depths,

Rescued Son from death

When Sith hate he quenched.

So His soul was saved,

But to mortal grave

His existence caved.

See a parallel

Tale of Heaven-Hell

Other books may tell?

Fallen from the blessed

Those who then regressed

And the weak oppressed?

Grabbed for power vast,

Ultimately cast

Down by Force amassed?

Bible told it first,

But it just rehearsed

For another versed.

Tale of epic things

Good and Evil bring –

Tolkien’s “Lord of Rings.”

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.