Poem – Heart of the City (By Matthew Anish)

Heart of the City – By Matthew Anish

In a thousand city rooms

lovers caress each other

On the streets auto lights

are reflected

in pools of rainwater

Trucks hurtle by bringing

needed goods

to merchants

Policemen survey the city scene

with wary eyes

A young girl walks

down a crowded avenue

She turns heads

as she passes

due to her pretty face and

fine shape

When the rain stops

pedestrians close their umbrellas

Skyscrapers rise up challenging

the sky

City of a million dreams!

Don’t forsake your inhabitants!

Let them live between

your towers

find peace under your tallest

structures

Allow them a taste of urban love

in the heart of the metropolis