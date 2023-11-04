Print

Poem – Heart of the City (By Matthew Anish)

Heart of the City – By Matthew Anish
 
   In a thousand city rooms
            lovers caress each other
On the streets auto lights
    are reflected
in pools of rainwater
Trucks hurtle by bringing
   needed goods
to merchants
Policemen survey the city scene
   with wary eyes
A young girl walks
    down a crowded avenue
          She turns heads
as she passes
  due to her pretty face and
     fine shape
When the rain stops
    pedestrians close their umbrellas
          Skyscrapers rise up challenging
the sky
City of a million dreams!
Don’t forsake your inhabitants!
Let them live between
    your towers
    find peace under your tallest
structures
Allow them a taste of urban love
            in the heart of the metropolis
tagged with , , , ,