Poem – Heart of the City (By Matthew Anish)

Heart of the City – By Matthew Anish
In a thousand city rooms
lovers caress each other
On the streets auto lights
are reflected
in pools of rainwater
Trucks hurtle by bringing
needed goods
to merchants
Policemen survey the city scene
with wary eyes
A young girl walks
down a crowded avenue
She turns heads
as she passes
due to her pretty face and
fine shape
When the rain stops
pedestrians close their umbrellas
Skyscrapers rise up challenging
the sky
City of a million dreams!
Don’t forsake your inhabitants!
Let them live between
your towers
find peace under your tallest
structures
Allow them a taste of urban love
in the heart of the metropolis