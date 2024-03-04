Poem – HOW I KEEP FIT (By John Grey)
The sidewalks in the city
are like exercise equipment.
There’s a mix of long strides
on the cement treadmill
and the shorter, quicker gait
of the elliptical workout.
A few stand at the street corner,
stationary pedaling
while waiting for the lights to change.
Some hoist brown briefcase dumbbells.
Others try the resistance bands
of the crowd of people ahead of them.
From my cafe table,
where I quietly observe
the rat race gymnasium
over coffee and croissant.
I lose a pound or two
just watching them.