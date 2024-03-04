Poem – HOW I KEEP FIT (By John Grey)

HOW I KEEP FIT – By John Grey

The sidewalks in the city

are like exercise equipment.

There’s a mix of long strides

on the cement treadmill

and the shorter, quicker gait

of the elliptical workout.

A few stand at the street corner,

stationary pedaling

while waiting for the lights to change.

Some hoist brown briefcase dumbbells.

Others try the resistance bands

of the crowd of people ahead of them.

From my cafe table,

where I quietly observe

the rat race gymnasium

over coffee and croissant.

I lose a pound or two

just watching them.