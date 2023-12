HOW LEAVING HOME WORKS

I need highways,

infrastructure

that can differentiate

between the town where I grew up

and the place I need to be.

And a Ford that’s up to it,

getting on but faithful,

its leather bucket seats

faded from their prime,

but radio rock stations all preset

and fifty times louder

than the engine.

Blacktop, accelerator, speed –

and looking in the rear-view mirror,

a waste of the driver’s time.