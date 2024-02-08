Poem – HOW TO BREAK SNOW (By John Grey)

HOW TO BREAK SNOW – By John Grey



Something foreign helps,armored vehiclesadorned with unfamiliar grim-faced eaglesrolling down white slopes,and explosions in the distance,close at hand –loud red, even louder black,instant thaw.No tool more expedientthan soldiers pounding on a door,the path more hob-nailed printthan even sheen,roof and eaves cascadinginto a thousand unwanted avalanches.Trampling is the devil’s giftto busting up the slush,men bound and gagged and draggedby many more arms that necessary,cutting a swathe highway wide,all the way to the city square.Line them up before the statueof the town’s dead founder.Execute – the perfect way to shatter.Bullets do it in miniature,dozens of themsplattering red so far and wide,you begin to wonderhow the earth ever once thoughtit could be all over white.Sure, April will do the job eventually.But this is now.And Spring may not yetfind the courage.