I Feel You

inside me curled

ready to spring

you feign sleep

rest at the base

of my skull

await stray

lustful thoughts

of you, devour

them, reach down

constrict my lungs

with your presence

Robert Beveridge makes noise (xterminal.bandcamp.com) and writes poetry just outside Cleveland, OH. Recent/upcoming appearances in Wildflower Muse, Noble/Gas Qtrly, and The Ibis Head Review, among others.