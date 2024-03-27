Poem – I Say A Prayer For You (By Narges Rothermel)
When I pile up cut tomatoes, red onion, and radishes
on top of romaine lettuce, I think of the hands that
picked, cleaned, packed, and loaded them on trucks,
carried them to cold rooms arranged them on shelves.
As I remember stories of my father, a new comer
a child-laborer in another era in another country,
I say a prayer for you
With every piece of bread in my hand,
every corn kernel on my plate, in my bowl
while savoring a few strawberries in the morning
I see you in screen of my mind, picking them with
hands covered with calluses your feet buried in mud
your back pained from bending all day from dawn
to dusk, all for a few dollar an hour. I put down
the bread, the meal, and the berries
I say a prayer for you
I watch the evening news, see you who have crossed
the border without a permit in pursuit of a dream,
I watch the border patrols chasing you
from ditch to ditch in hot dry summer days
or at dark scary nights till you fall face down
on the ground, guns pointing at your head
I say a prayer for you.
~ Narges Rothermel