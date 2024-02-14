Poem – I Want to Be in a Comic Book (By JD DeHart)

From the flashing pages of my youth,I have wanted to be in a comic book.

I designed my suit, considered my powers

and weapons. I imagined a damsel in distress.

Even thought of my perfect lair.

On my swing set, I would consider this

universe of my making.

I set about on notebook pages to construct

a story with myself as the heroic center –

but age and time wore these dreams down.

I began to see myself as a character whose

bright intentions were mingled with dark ink.

No one needs to be the hero all the time,

or so I reasoned.

Nevertheless, even today, I sometimes yearn

to see myself as a protagonist in my own story,

written or visual.