Poem – I Want to Be in a Comic Book (By JD DeHart)
I Want to Be in a Comic Book
From the flashing pages of my youth,
I have wanted to be in a comic book.
I designed my suit, considered my powers
On my swing set, I would consider this
I set about on notebook pages to construct
I began to see myself as a character whose
No one needs to be the hero all the time,
Nevertheless, even today, I sometimes yearn
From the flashing pages of my youth,
I have wanted to be in a comic book.
I designed my suit, considered my powers
and weapons. I imagined a damsel in distress.
Even thought of my perfect lair.
On my swing set, I would consider this
universe of my making.
I set about on notebook pages to construct
a story with myself as the heroic center –
but age and time wore these dreams down.
I began to see myself as a character whose
bright intentions were mingled with dark ink.
No one needs to be the hero all the time,
or so I reasoned.
Nevertheless, even today, I sometimes yearn
to see myself as a protagonist in my own story,
written or visual.
Author Bio:
JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com