Poem – IF YOU THOUGHT THIS YEAR WAS BAD (By Ray Gallucci)

IF YOU THOUGHT THIS YEAR WAS BAD …

(Based on “December 21, 2012: The Real Doomsday?” from http://www.viewzone.com/endtime.html)

Doomsday forecasts I believe

Offer humans no reprieve.

But, unlike the common thread,

Won’t be we who strike us dead.

No atomic holocaust,

Nor the melt of permafrost,

Nor deforestation’s squeeze,

Nor extinction of species.

Happened to us once before

When aligned galactic core

With our sun’s ecliptic path

To unleash its plasmic wrath.

Earth was in the Ice Age deep

Thirteen thousand years B.C.

When the sun last time aligned

With galactic center prime.

Gamma burst we’d never felt

Crushed the sun’s magnetic belt.

Solar flares and cosmic rays

Roasted earth ten thousand days.

Ice Age came to screaming halt.

Radiation toasted all.

Humans nearly went extinct.

Atmosphere from blue turned pink.

Species squeezed through bottleneck

See their numbers grow unchecked

To the levels we have now,

Though we’re clueless as to how.

Is it just coincidence

Mayans could foresee events

That occurred in distant past

Would repeat from cosmic blast?

Winter solstice twenty-twelve

Into hell again we delve —

Armageddon, Ragnarok,

Runs Apocalypse amok.

Basis for assuming Earth

Cycles through both death and birth

Can be found in petroglyphs

Carved in rocks and under cliffs.

Arching rays, auroral beams

Thought to be just mythic dreams

Of the ancients, maybe were

Images of what occurred.

We’ve dismissed all forecasts dire,

But could actually transpire

What we’ve always feared the worst

From galactic gamma burst?

