Poem – IN THE BRUSH (By Joseph Cavera)

IN THE BRUSH (By Joseph Cavera)
In to out is unearthed and free
description, encryption form friction
as fiction is subdivided into purest
Soliloquy
Silver screens form the veil that shrouds
as memories and processes slowly deride
senses that tried to confide
hazy screams and dreamy clouds
Sometimes we create our own destruction
the fabrications we devise lie shattered before us
as we kneel to collect the artificial shards
we rend our arms, and expel our blood
promoting inimitability
The edge lies further out from here
In shattered, tattered spaces
adenosinetriphosphate comes to go
finishing tall from roots below
adrenaline provides a rush,
sprouting akin’s a rising kush,
beyond the murmurs and the blades
plumage spreads while fire fades
as we rummage around
In the Brush
The Deeper jungles await
As dark hearts prove to sedate,
the innocence lost
the paths you’ve crossed
and the laughs you’ve tossed
alike
——–
Continue on through the trees
follow the light out,
discover your tide
on the other side
as your toes touch foot deep in
eternal seas