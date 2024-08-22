Poem – IN THE LONG RUN (By Joseph Cavera)

IN THE LONG RUN (By Joseph Cavera)

Run to get the endorphins flowing

Run away from the catastrophes you’ve created

Run over all the bases in the game

Run off on a tangent

Run out of ideas, think once more

Run far far away like a psycho killer, or Forrest Gump

Run till your heart’s content, and your legs will take you no further

Run all over creation before it runs all over you

Run away in self defense

Run faster than the other guy in football and you win

In depression you’re torn, into chaos you were born

Run into the world you Envision.