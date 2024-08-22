Poem – IN THE LONG RUN (By Joseph Cavera)
IN THE LONG RUN (By Joseph Cavera)
Run to get the endorphins flowing
Run away from the catastrophes you’ve created
Run over all the bases in the game
Run off on a tangent
Run out of ideas, think once more
Run far far away like a psycho killer, or Forrest Gump
Run till your heart’s content, and your legs will take you no further
Run all over creation before it runs all over you
Run away in self defense
Run faster than the other guy in football and you win
In depression you’re torn, into chaos you were born
Run into the world you Envision.