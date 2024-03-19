Poem – In The World (By JD DeHart)

In the World

I’m tired of the high-minded voices

I know talking about not being of

the world.

Like, what does that really

mean? I’m the substance of this known universe.

I have dirt under my nails. I eat from the ground.

Get used to it.

It’s not that I disagree with their stance

on life, the universe, and a number of ideas.

I’m all for grand philosophizing.

I’m just rooted in this place. I know where I come

from. It’s not so bad.

The earth of the mountains and the concrete

of the urban jungles are full of truth.

Or something like it.

Let it ring like the chiming of the car

behind me that wants me to move on.

I don’t want to move on. Let me take

in this roadside attraction. Stop for some

chicken that is so cooked it will kill me.

Now, that’s the world.

JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com