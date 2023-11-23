Poem – Innocence (By Rex Begay)

Remember Me?

We met a million steps back

Before you started

No?

I’m the one that kept the little dead boys

On legless unicorns from riding dreams

The marionette who cut your strings

So you could dance on your own

The one you folded into a nuisance

To watch your lover shed moist things



I’m patience held in hands stitched shut

How much did you miss me when

You thought me barred?

Do you still write my name on your memories

Bundled tight in sleep?

I’m still here

I still walk the veins

Still tread its jagged edges

I spend time collecting the coins

To help you pay the price

I wear your halo on my belt

Holding keys kept from locks

I miss you, young one

I’m lonely