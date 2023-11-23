Print

Poem – Innocence (By Rex Begay)

Remember Me?
We met a million steps back
Before you started
No?
I’m the one that kept the little dead boys
On legless unicorns from riding dreams
          The marionette who cut your strings
          So you could dance on your own
          The one you folded into a nuisance
          To watch your lover shed moist things
I’m patience held in hands stitched shut
How much did you miss me when
You thought me barred?
Do you still write my name on your memories
Bundled tight in sleep?
I’m still here
I still walk the veins
           Still tread its jagged edges
I spend time collecting the coins
           To help you pay the price
I wear your halo on my belt
           Holding keys kept from locks
I miss you, young one
I’m lonely
 
tagged with , , ,