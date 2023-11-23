Poem – Innocence (By Rex Begay)
Remember Me?
We met a million steps back
Before you started
No?
I’m the one that kept the little dead boys
On legless unicorns from riding dreams
The marionette who cut your strings
So you could dance on your own
The one you folded into a nuisance
To watch your lover shed moist things
I’m patience held in hands stitched shut
How much did you miss me when
You thought me barred?
Do you still write my name on your memories
Bundled tight in sleep?
I’m still here
I still walk the veins
Still tread its jagged edges
I spend time collecting the coins
To help you pay the price
I wear your halo on my belt
Holding keys kept from locks
I miss you, young one
I’m lonely