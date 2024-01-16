Poem – Insomnia (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)

Insomnia

The house sleeps,

but I am awake,

tiptoeing back through my day.

So many pieces

left lying about,

I want to fix them all.

They’re too distant though,

just beyond my fingertips,

yet, squarely between

me and my dreams.





Chanacee Ruth-Killgore is a wife, pup wrangler, book lover and writer. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as a new cozy mystery series, Hart of the Smokies. Chanacee lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. You can find more about her on Facebook, Twitter or at www.chanacee.com.