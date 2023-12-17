Poem – Just a toy though the string… (By Simon Perchik)
Just a toy though the string
is still afraid, tied as if inside
a weightlessness is pulling it
closer and closer and can’t let go
caged in on all sides
by the color blue and emptiness
–a trapped balloon, banded
the way all buoys spread out
and the channel lurking below
unravels as rain that has no water yet
–it’s always been like this
at carnivals, balloons by the hundreds
coming from a single fountain
that never falls back
–you can’t take in enough air
–your arms leak and you drown
in the overcast that has no shadow yet
not yet touching down in the cry
from your hands over your heart.
Author Bio:
Simon Perchik is an attorney whose poems have appeared in Partisan Review, The Nation, Poetry, Osiris, The New Yorker and elsewhere. His most recent collection is Almost Rain, published by River Otter Press (2013). For more information, including free e-books, his essay titled “Magic, Illusion and Other Realities” please visit his website at www.simonperchik.com.