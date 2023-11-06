Poem – King Me (By Melissa Mendelson)

King Me

The heat is on,

and the race is gaining speed.

Yet, a quiet falls,

brushing against that worrying question,

“Will we make another mistake,”

and the serpent will wrap us warm.

But she will suffocate us cold.

He too may carry a forked tongue,

but is there heart inside the tin man?

We beg to linger on promised words,

but all said is nothing but a promise.

We’ve done this song and dance before,

but now is different.

All cards on the table.

The East gone wild.

Enemies unseen.

Troubled times.

We can’t take anything for chance,

and the game is hardly won.

But the players are now known,

and tonight, hands will fold.

And the pawns will go home.

