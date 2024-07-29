Poem – LAND OF POETRY (By Joseph Cavera)
Today we sit here in this world
Of speeches, media, and flags unfurled
Some who live see the green and blue
While others peer over a grayer hue
For those who are felicitous- want a spin?
And you who are not, follow me in…
We’re traveling to a familiar place,
Which can only certainly have a face
When viewed through the eyes
Of your inner child, capable of surprise
And It’s white nostalgia we’ll spurn
At every little twist and turn.
As we enter these new lands,
I should remind you, to keep those hands
Inside thee, and before you realize what you see,
you’ll gaze upon
a land of written symphony
this realm’s surely diversified
with reds, yellows, and greens
containing remnants of days diversified-
old signs, sun, and screens
First revealed are the many reds,
Desserts and Deserts spin our heads,
Vermillion Space, and Amber skies,
Magenta tongues and charcoaled fries
It doesn’t have to make sense you see?
We’ve taken another step into familiar calligraphy.
Even more lush, and rich, and full
This dimension’s kush holds a lull
Which brings no strife or lesser toll
And spring to life this ecosystemic whole-
If only there were one….
One step too many, we find ourselves lost!
In a smoking environment of endless exhaust.
Machines, skyscrapers….an angry boss
Walking..walking..i’m at a loss
Until the next stretch brings day its light-
It seems we’ve escaped the City of Perpetual Night
Now the winds blow salty air
Which dance and flow right through your hair
I’d see a sea, but this foggy shore
Only shows a soggy floor
Alas the decks stretch on for miles
While we walk, we approach the Sandy Isles
Dark decks and coastal nauts
Lead us now to bluer thoughts
Something’s missing here…
It’s lacking tones
Do not fear
The deeper zones
If Your legs grow weary
And your face too teary
From this place so dreary
I tell you- the skies eventually end.
And the Final Area we see
Is a place…of kings
And…bureaucracy?
Haha, so be it!
These Radiant halls form the very core
Of all we’ve seen- and so much more.
The king and the prince lead us to court,
As we peer upon letters reading IGANAMORT
Which with grains and shields cover their fort
And protect the walling from falling down
Upon the noble, singing crown
We’ve laughed
We’ve cried
And met the crown,
Now its time that we skipped town!
All the rest of this world too
Lies in the imagination of people like you.
I cannot dream of a world like ours,
Where life springs like a tree-
Freedom Reigns and Pens fly
Here, in the Land of Poetry.