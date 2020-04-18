Poem – Last Tuesday (By DS Maolalai)
Last Tuesday
nobody was answering any emails
except for the people
who were waiting for answers
only other people
could give. there were rooms
which needed stuff
moved out,
but the price had gone up
because now the work
had to be done
out of hours. and someone
was looking for numbers
on feminine hygiene waste products
used in each branch
and at the company which collected
they were too busy dealing with it
to dig figures out. at lunch
I didn’t have change
for a sandwich
and had to settle
for an apple
and a cup of the free coffee
which tasted like wee. and my boss
was down from belfast – kept asking me
for things
I didn’t know. then he gave me
“5 mins work”
which I got done with
after two hours. the sky
spat red down
and at 3
my shit
blocked the toilet. I got a message
that the pay was wrong.
at 4:30
I stood up and left
even though I was meant to be on
until 5.
sometimes
Author Bio: DS Maolalai
DS Maolalai has been nominated for Best of the Web and twice for the Pushcart Prize. His first collection, "Love is Breaking Plates in the Garden", was published in 2016 by the Encircle Press, with "Sad Havoc Among the Birds" forthcoming from Turas Press in 2019.