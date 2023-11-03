Poem – LAY FIGURE (By Frank De Canio)
Lay Figure – By Frank De Canio
A woman’s like a full form mannequin
some tailors utilize to make a dress.
For well-stitched fabric needs a frame to pin
itself on to ensure that points of stress
are placed to maximize a proper fit.
But fantasy’s a pattern that demands
deft needlework if guys are to acquit
themselves with more than merely needling strands.
They need to lay their whimsical designs
upon a prop. If not, the garment’s sewn
according to the undulating lines
configured out of fancy’s overblown
conceit. It’s fashioned out of whole cloth shapes,
where bodies are more substantive than drapes
Frank De Canio Bio: I was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.