Poem – LAY FIGURE (By Frank De Canio)

Lay Figure – By Frank De Canio

A woman’s like a full form mannequin

some tailors utilize to make a dress.

For well-stitched fabric needs a frame to pin

itself on to ensure that points of stress

are placed to maximize a proper fit.

But fantasy’s a pattern that demands

deft needlework if guys are to acquit

themselves with more than merely needling strands.

They need to lay their whimsical designs

upon a prop. If not, the garment’s sewn

according to the undulating lines

configured out of fancy’s overblown

conceit. It’s fashioned out of whole cloth shapes,

where bodies are more substantive than drapes

Frank De Canio Bio: I was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.