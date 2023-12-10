Poem – Liberation (By Amy Hrynchuk)

5/5 - (1 vote)

Liberation

“We heard a loud voice repeating the same words

in English and in German…”1

May 25 1940, the first transport of thousands

were marched through those gates.

Gates that opened to what a select few

called the Final Solution.

But to those on the inside,

the Final Solution had yet to come.

Their Liberation

Their Freedom

Numbers painfully engraved

into their forearms.

No longer a person with a name

but only a number with no value to the few.

May 5 1943, the remaining weak and withered

were marched out of those gates.

Out of those gates that held in so much evil,

away from being just another number

and back into the world they were torn from.

Liberation had come

Freedom was theirs

“… ‘Hello, hello. You are free. We are British soldiers

and have come to liberate you.’ These words still

resound in my ears.”1

1 – Hadassah Rosensaft, inmate of Bergen-Belsen