Poem – LOST (By Joseph Cavera)

LOST (By Joseph Cavera)
when the wist of man to see
the brightest days and nights
the flares and roses that flame free
humanity looks to these sights
the ages and ages that lay within
universe and space which is all
the eternal burning, longevic din
lights ephermally, bring the stall
of life and sight to eyes that seek
vermilion proses, and near me nil
the bonds which tie me, coldly still
turn us slowly, Coriolis aside
leave before, the constant tide
who revives the Earth, her natural pride.
And genesis through the foamy shores
implies a pulse which she adores
crimson aloe from within
the layers and layers grow weary-
thin are the options left to the Day
where these passions will duly lay
If my clever would prove to endeavor
I’ll yet remain still; find peace….
Forever