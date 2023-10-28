Poem – LOST IN TRANSLATION (By Ray Gallucci)

LOST IN TRANSLATION

(based on “The Hidden History of Jesus and the Holy Grail” by Sir Laurence Gardner, Nexus Magazine, Vol. 5, No. 2, February-March 1998)

If records of the Celtic Church

From A.D. 37 stretch?

How could they then of Jesus learned

If died in 33?

Recovered from the Dead Sea Scrolls,

Supported by Rennes-le-Chateau,

“The Greatest Story Ever Told”

Writes history differently.

Appears the Gospels spoke in code

With words like “fishes, clouds and loaves”

Conveying meaning only those

Initiated knew.

“This is for those with ears to hear,”

That special phrase that made it clear

That words meant not what they appeared

To Roman, Greek or Jew.

Did Jesus die upon the Cross?

Was Gentiles’ gain the Hebrews’ loss?

Or is it all a fable glossed

By early Christian Rome?

Was Jesus born in 6 B.C.?

Did rare conjunction planets three

Comprise the Star of history

Reputed to have shone?

Or was it 12 years later when

Augustus ordered that a census

Of all Roman lands be done,

As written down by Luke?

Turns out there’s no discrepancy

For Jesus was of royalty.

Bar mitzvah “birth” in 6 A.D.

What Luke alluded to.

And other 12 to which referred?

When in the Temple he conferred

With members of the Elders learned,

Was really 24.

Add 12 to his bar mitzvah date,

Then find the passages relate

To Jesus’ “Fatherly” debate

Prescribed by Jewish law.

Could Jesus hail from Nazareth,

Not founded until after death

Supposedly he underwent

When Pilate ruled the land?

No, Jesus was a “Nazarene.”

“From Nazareth” it did not mean,

But rather one of the Essenes,

A liberal Jewish band.

When summoned Lazarus from the tomb,

Already dead he’d been assumed.

But just what was it Jesus proved

To be the master of?

‘Twas only ritualistic death.

For Lazarus’ lungs still filled with breath

When Jesus “Be forgiven,” said,

“You’ve ‘suffered’ long enough.”

And likewise when came Jesus’ turn

To suffer “death” his crimes had earned,

Was punished with the thorn and scourge

Then nailed onto a cross.

Though Jesus had been crucified,

Must we conclude that he had died?

Perhaps he actually survived

And into tomb was tossed.

But not before his friends attended

To his wounds and, thus, prevented

Death so could be “resurrected”

After three days passed.

And so upon first Easter morning,

Jesus found himself “reborn”

When “Father” he’d implored performed

The “Resurrection” masque.

And who was first to greet him when

Returned from “death” to life again?

Beloved Mary Magdalene,

His Messianic bride.

That first time she’d anointed him

Was more than just some girlish whim –

It signified she bore within

Herself their growing child.

When babe was born in 33,

A half year after Calvary

At time of the “Ascension,” Jesus

Left his family home.

‘Twas not to heaven where he went,

But to an Essene settlement,

Fulfilling the requirement

To spend three years alone.

Returned to Mary and their daughter.

And within a year they brought

Another child into the world.

And this one was a he.

Though separated twice as long,

When six years passed, again they spawned.

A second son to them was born,

Completing family.

But just before this final birth,

From Palestine set Mary forth

To reach the Gallic southern shores

Where started life anew.

Though Jesus died in Palestine,

Already he’d assured his line,

The Sangréal of later time,

Or “Holy Grail” to you.

But Jesus’ brother went abroad

With Mary into southern Gaul

Where niece and nephews heeded call

Of Jesus’ legacy.

This brother was none other than

“Arimathea,” meaning an

Anointed prince of Jesus’ clan,

The James of history.

Perhaps the stories of romance

‘Tween Arthur, Guenevere and Lance

Were more than just some myths enhanced

By Medieval fools.

For Arthur was a Celtic King

Whose mother came from Magdalene’s

And Jesus’ line, with father linked

To Jesus’ brother’s brood.

An heir of double royal descent,

A Jesus-like embodiment.

So still endures that prime connection

‘Tween the Grail and him.

Proclaimed the Code of Chivalry,

With honor, truth and charity,

Directly from the teachings Jesus

Transferred to his kin.

Descendants bearing Jesus’ name

Tradition’s “Fisher Kings” became.

They ruled before Great Charlemagne

Was chosen by the Pope.

The Merovingians of France,

Who “fished” for souls and ruled Provence,

Were seen as threats to Vatican’s

Agenda of control.

So Church endeavored to distort

The life that Jesus lived before,

Declaring Mary just a whore

And Jesus Son of God.

‘Twas necessary to convince

That Jesus was a Christ, not prince

Who took a wife and fathered children,

To erect façade.

For Church of Rome could not abide

Mere women sitting side by side

With bishops, lest their vainful pride

Be challenged in the least.

So chose they to suppress the knowledge

Shared among some people common:

It was not the Cross upon which

Jesus’ breathing ceased.

Returning from the Holy Land

Came Templar Knights with proof in hand

That for millennium commanded

Jesus’ heirs respect.

So Church commenced the Inquisition,

Purging any whose religion

Contradicted their position

When perceived a threat.

Amid their cries of “Heresy!”

Exterminating Chivalry,

The Church destroyed all memory

Of Jesus’ rightful heirs.

Or so they thought, for embers smolder

Still beneath the ashen bones

Of Cathar martyrs who had sown

The legends of the Grail.

