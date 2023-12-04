Poem – LUMINOUS MOON IN US (By Joseph Cavera)
Once erected, now dejected lies Earth in downcast flumes
Breaking apart but not dissected, she spouts deluging plumes
This rock, once a vast collection of life, waits at certain latitudes
The organisms who inhabited it had greater issues than poor attitudes
Among the remnants of humanity, lies scrap, as anarchy rules
Steel scattered across the continents were, from days long past, our tools
This desolate world of machinery torn asunder, rusted sprockets and fuses
Half this countryside is comprised of junk no one uses!
Littered about are those whose minds have fled, the Loons
The collectors, prospectors, scavengers- sift through chemical dunes
And yet in labs tucked away, just out of view
We chip away at a solution, alas we are few
The data we accrue, we pray will assist us soon
As we work hard to revive this world, by utilizing the energy of
The Moon.