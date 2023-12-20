Poem – Making an Attempt (By David Hernandez)
Making an Attempt
An enclosed
UBH hospital room
is the first step
to maintaining my privacy
and treat my phobia
to the outdoors.
The second step
is to visit a restaurant
and eat a grilled cheese sandwich,
along with mashed potatoes.
I have a window to view the sky;
I don’t need to visit a small park with benches
or color farm animals on a table.
The third step
is to figure out
how to talk to this woman
I keep seeing.
She has kids!
She has parents!
How do I talk to them?
I want to ask her out,
take her to visit hot springs
and every mall in the US.
The problem I face,
she can’t leave the painting
she currently resides in,
something we have in common.