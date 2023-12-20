Poem – Making an Attempt (By David Hernandez)

Making an Attempt

An enclosed

UBH hospital room

is the first step

to maintaining my privacy

and treat my phobia

to the outdoors.

The second step

is to visit a restaurant

and eat a grilled cheese sandwich,

along with mashed potatoes.

I have a window to view the sky;

I don’t need to visit a small park with benches

or color farm animals on a table.

The third step

is to figure out

how to talk to this woman

I keep seeing.

She has kids!

She has parents!

How do I talk to them?

I want to ask her out,

take her to visit hot springs

and every mall in the US.

The problem I face,

she can’t leave the painting

she currently resides in,

something we have in common.