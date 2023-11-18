Poem – Misery Of Living (By Michael Marrotti)

‘Misery Of Living’

On a first

name basis

at my

hometown

pharmacy

Solace

is an

orange

bottle

that says

I still have

five refills

remaining

The same

faceless

people

accompany

me on the

trolley

I’ve witnessed

the benefits

of Christianity

at the

light of life

but God is

still a stranger

All alone

amongst

the crowd

people carry on

like it makes

a difference

I failed

at the

wrong place

at the

right time

Travelled

every zip code

to find what

I was after

She was right

next door

to stitch

my wounds

of misery

I needed shelter

from the cold

streets of Dormont

I feel at one

when I’m in

her presence

In a way

I’ve conquered

the misery

of living





Michael Marrotti is an author from Pittsburgh, using words instead of violence to mitigate the suffering of life in a callous world of redundancy. His primary goal is to help other people. He considers poetry to be a form of philanthropy. When he's not writing, he's volunteering at the Light Of Life homeless shelter on a weekly basis. If you appreciate the man's work, please check out his book, F.D.A. Approved Poetry, available at Amazon F.D.A. Approved Poetry - It's a struggle to exist in a pseudo-liberal town, where the proliferation of pessimism entices blood to spilled by the masses. Not enough people are medicated. Fighting oppression through a chemically induced bliss will only take you so far, until the bottle is barren, and desperation kicks in. These poems are about cheating life, eccentricities, and the will to persist when all other options are futile.