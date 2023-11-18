Poem – Misery Of Living (By Michael Marrotti)
‘Misery Of Living’
On a first
name basis
at my
hometown
pharmacy
Solace
is an
orange
bottle
that says
I still have
five refills
remaining
The same
faceless
people
accompany
me on the
trolley
I’ve witnessed
the benefits
of Christianity
at the
light of life
but God is
still a stranger
All alone
amongst
the crowd
people carry on
like it makes
a difference
I failed
at the
wrong place
at the
right time
Travelled
every zip code
to find what
I was after
She was right
next door
to stitch
my wounds
of misery
I needed shelter
from the cold
streets of Dormont
I feel at one
when I’m in
her presence
In a way
I’ve conquered
the misery
of living
Author Bio:
Michael Marrotti is an author from Pittsburgh, using words instead of violence to mitigate the suffering of life in a callous world of redundancy. His primary goal is to help other people. He considers poetry to be a form of philanthropy. When he's not writing, he's volunteering at the Light Of Life homeless shelter on a weekly basis. If you appreciate the man's work, please check out his book, F.D.A. Approved Poetry, available at Amazon.
F.D.A. Approved Poetry - It's a struggle to exist in a pseudo-liberal town, where the proliferation of pessimism entices blood to spilled by the masses. Not enough people are medicated. Fighting oppression through a chemically induced bliss will only take you so far, until the bottle is barren, and desperation kicks in. These poems are about cheating life, eccentricities, and the will to persist when all other options are futile.