Poem – MISS JULIE-ANNE (By John Grey)

MISS JULIE-ANNE – By John Grey
She pours drops of whiskey
on the withered rose petals.
Then wields the hose
with a cigarette
flopping from her lower lip.
What doesn’t intoxicate her flowers,
she drinks.
Ashes fall onto the buds.
The bees will have to suffer
for their pollination.
She passes the graves
of all her cats,
apologizes to
the tiny crosses
because the bottle is now empty.
She remembers all
the crushed birds
those felines
dragged into the parlor.
They thought
they were doing
her a favor.
On the mantle
are photographs
of her parents,
both passed on.
And the skull of a bird,
a parrot that never did talk.
It’s a strange household.
Attention to detail
reveals itself in death.