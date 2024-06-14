Poem – Missing You -for I (By Valentina Cano)

You are a gap in my room,

a missing tooth my roving tongue of a mind

keeps returning to.

You are a voice missing from the house,

the quieted flutter of your presence

a flat-line through these rooms.

You are missing.

From me.



Bio: Valentina Cano is a student of classical singing who spends whatever free time she has either reading or writing. Her works have appeared in numerous publications and her poetry has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize and Best of the Web. Her debut novel, The Rose Master, was published in 2014 and was called a “strong and satisfying effort” by Publishers Weekly.