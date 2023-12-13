Poem – More (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)

More

“Sold,” she said, as I stared

in awe and wonder.

But I had questions,

important questions!

Yet, I was silent

in the face of her edict,

her bright red and white sign.

It was gone.

So easily gone.

So quickly gone.

But how?

Who decides what’s for sale?

Who names the price?

This place, this spot held something intangible,

something rare.

It wasn’t the gentleness of the breeze,

or the smell of the air after a rain,

or even the sounds of children

as they laughed and played

beneath the bright, blessed sun.

No, it was all of it,

tightly knit

together in a vivid tapestry

that wound around

the soul of this community

…and nourished me.

But it was re-considered, this spot.

It was re-evaluated,

re-appraised and re-zoned.

To make room for more concrete and steel,

more streetlights and stop signs.

To make room for more cars with blaring horns,

and pulsating speakers.

To make room for more…

it was sold.





Chanacee Ruth-Killgore is a wife, pup wrangler, book lover and writer. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as a new cozy mystery series, Hart of the Smokies. Chanacee lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. You can find more about her on Facebook, Twitter or at www.chanacee.com.