Poem – Most Recent (By JD DeHart)
Most Recent
I’m making sure all
is still alive. Checking
the pulse of the homepage.
Routinely observing to see
if the rise and fall of ideas
is still in sway.
I make the most of this room,
circle the table, tell my little
jokes, and hope
that what I’m saying reaches
out like a tree limb tapping
or even the imperceptible
but still present feeling
tap of a tiny insect.
Author Bio:
JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com