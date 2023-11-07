Print

Poem – Most Recent (By JD DeHart)

Most Recent

 

I’m making sure all

is still alive.  Checking

the pulse of the homepage.

Routinely observing to see

if the rise and fall of ideas

is still in sway.

I make the most of this room,

circle the table, tell my little

jokes, and hope

that what I’m saying reaches

out like a tree limb tapping

or even the imperceptible

but still present feeling

tap of a tiny insect.

 


Author Bio:




JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com








 

tagged with , ,