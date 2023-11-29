Poem – Murder Ink (By Abdulrahman M Abu-yaman)

MURDER INK

It was that innocent and

silent night,

when all souls were hibernating

and the cockerels were roosting,

that the ambience was polluted.

A thousand unthankfullness to

the wordsmith, for waking up

his lethal injection from its long coma.

Then starring it as the major actor

in the stage of the imminent massacre.

He bled intermittent ink via vein of

his device, the weapon of mass destruction

and died each words and figures of speech

in a bloodbath.

He strangled metaphors to “adjectivate” the

nouns and incarcerated them in

caps lock to capital punishment to curtail

their reincarnation into pronouns.

The ironical sentences were sentenced to embrace

the gallows, just opposite of the strangulation scene.

Moreso, the paradoxicals were decapitated,

to buttress more of their absurdity.

Still insatiable, the wordsmith crucified the verbs to

add more action to the wordy holocaust,

before slashing the adverbs for their modifier effects.

Similarly, some similes seemed out of

resemblance, so their i’s were dotted and their

t’s were crossed as soon as possible.

At the terminus stage, he threw shots

at the Onomatopoeias to resonate

boom! bang! pow!

to serve as sound warning to the rest.

The dawn descended, hyperbolizing

yesternight’s wreckage in form of rumours.

The entire neighbourhood called on the cops

to try the wordsmith for his executions.

But when they all visited the site where

the murder was published, they held

their breaths, gazing at such magnificent

display of maleficent dexterity of art.

The skills in which it was executed was

mind blowing, unprecedented, more like the

last wonder of the world. The forensics

couldn’t find any evidence to justify

it as murder, for the felony was more beautiful than

beauty itself.

“No! this is not a murder…” uttered from the audience,

“…this is Art at its best”.

Abdulrahman M Abu-yaman (b.1991) is a poet by nature and an amateur artist (caligrapher) by second nature. A collector of autobiography, and a student of fashion. He follows sports and supports Chelsea FC. He participated at the Abuja Literary Society Poetry Slam 2016. His poems have appeared in London Grip, Kalahari Reviews, Tuck Magazine, Brittle Paper, and forthcoming in Asian Signature to be featured as a contemporary world poet. He tweets @abuu_yaman