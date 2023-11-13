Poem – MY COUNTRY SIDE (By Akeredolu Tope)

MY COUNTRY SIDE

{Where old misty mountains adorn the sphere competing with the sky in height and glory and boisterous antelope’s race and hide behind the shrubs from *ogún’s intrusion}

~Akeredolu Tope

My country sideWhere unruly old vultures scavenge on hot excrementThreatening even the carriersOf the meal, the happy childrenPouring out yesterday’s fill

My country side

Where men sit under odo’s** shade

Filling and refilling calabashes

Bantering about wine and women

With ope*** and ̣ọ́ta**** patting

Olópón***** and her kids for a blaze of the night’s glory

My countryside

Where the cowherd in his tattered silk

Returns home to hurray! Of happy children

Frolicking in the moonlight night attending

elders say; when I was your age

Now my country side

Where one cannot tell the difference between

A horn and a hummingbird

For hunters now hunt in sight of the horn

Bring Their spoils in exchange for a seat under the blue light.

Ogún* is a Yoruba god of war and metal; odo** is a mythical tree in southwest Nigeria; ope***is the loser in an Ayo game while ota**** is the winning opposite olópón***** is the many house (children) that Ayo literally possesses.





Akeredolu Tope obtained his bachelor's degree in English language from Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko Ondo State in southwest Nigeria. He currently teaches English language at St Gregory's college ikare Akoko. He remains a committed socio literary critic. He has also research a popular faction JUST BEFORE DAWN by Kole Omotosho