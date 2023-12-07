Poem – Never To Wander (By Ndifreke George)

NEVER TO WANDER

Hell smoke has gone to rest

And gradually I condense

Like caged cloud in a fist of steel

Bubbling in a helpless circumference

The rope to winch is strained to shreds

But in my sleeping wings

Am sure to find

Healing capsules for my nasopharyngitis

Bang I cry

Please heed the call

Kindly enclose me in

Else I stuck with the sardines

Ndifreke George is an emerging writer. First published at nineteen, he is a graduate of Geophysics from Cross River University of Technology, Calabar, Nigeria. His creative talent has shot him into writing of poems, songs and so on. He has done a great deal including grooming students to write a book, and is aiming to do more.