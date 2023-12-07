Poem – Never To Wander (By Ndifreke George)
NEVER TO WANDER
Hell smoke has gone to rest
And gradually I condense
Like caged cloud in a fist of steel
Bubbling in a helpless circumference
The rope to winch is strained to shreds
But in my sleeping wings
Am sure to find
Healing capsules for my nasopharyngitis
Bang I cry
Please heed the call
Kindly enclose me in
Else I stuck with the sardines
Author Bio:
Ndifreke George is an emerging writer. First published at nineteen, he is a graduate of Geophysics from Cross River University of Technology, Calabar, Nigeria. His creative talent has shot him into writing of poems, songs and so on. He has done a great deal including grooming students to write a book, and is aiming to do more.