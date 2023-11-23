Poem – Night of Labyrinth (By Nosakhare Collins)

Night of labyrinth

VI

I never intended to die in my dreams again

With a staff of anguished of pain

In a broad day hour

In a sit of castled crown of devastation

Weakly the hours of seeing in discrete manner

Hope not to witness or see again in hours of failure

Turn our thinking into waste garage

In the hours of unhealthy moment

Like it moved in the tuck of swollen orifice

Straight off my pocket of emptiness

In hours of falling into the roof zinc

While an orphan was with us in that hours of frighten tunes

Why does that feel the pain of an orphan help in stick hands with them

And poured out the frighten tunes of pains and grief in them

To the free air of freedom and gladness

Which the faithful ones have benevolently showed this orphan

Who languished in pains and grief in this dead dream in night of labyrinth?

Nosakhare Collins is a Nigerian writer with a vibrant African spirit. A poet who loves writing about the frustration and pains that has plagued unrest in the heart of souls of people everywhere. He and also loves to write about his life, and plays around with children. His poems has appeared on “Dwartonline”, “Least Bittern Books”, and various Anthologies.