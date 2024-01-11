Poem – NO REGRETS? (By Ray Gallucci)

NO REGRETS?

He desired fame,

Played assassin’s game:

As obsessive stalker,

Took his shot at Walker.

But his bullet missed,

And it left him pissed.

Fame elusive still,

Sought another kill.

Serendipity?

Opportunity!

Nation’s biggest fish

To fulfill his wish.

Kennedy’d progress

Past his sniper’s nest

Where he’d take his shots,

Culminate his plots.

Bullet last rang true,

Now he’d earn his due!

And to ice his cake,

One more life he’d take.

But his claim, “I’m patsy,”

Just a bit too catty?

How could such a zero

Kill our nation’s hero?

A conspiracy

Surely had to be.

Very few’d accept

Killer so inept.

Then when Ruby plugged

Oswald’s smirking mug,

Had the world convinced

No coincidence.

So he shares the guilt

With unknowns who still

Garner some of “credit” –

Would he now regret it?

