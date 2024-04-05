Poem – Noblesse Oblige (By Frank De Canio)
It isn’t strange that some sweet girl who’s charmed
a male combatant in the sexes’ war
should, seeing that her former foe’s disarmed
by awe, forgo hostilities she swore.
For, after all, a man thus smitten cedes
his prowess to exigencies of love.
His heart is focused on romantic deeds
and gallantry instead of duelist’s glove.
As such, why should the conqueror accord
her doting captive less diplomacy
than that which foreign diplomats afford?
And thus, with all the proud propriety
of delegations in a subject state,
she cedes her cheek for him to osculate
Frank De Canio Bio: I was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.