Poem – Noblesse Oblige (By Frank De Canio)

Noblesse Oblige – By Frank De Canio

It isn’t strange that some sweet girl who’s charmed

a male combatant in the sexes’ war

should, seeing that her former foe’s disarmed

by awe, forgo hostilities she swore.

For, after all, a man thus smitten cedes

his prowess to exigencies of love.

His heart is focused on romantic deeds

and gallantry instead of duelist’s glove.

As such, why should the conqueror accord

her doting captive less diplomacy

than that which foreign diplomats afford?

And thus, with all the proud propriety

of delegations in a subject state,

she cedes her cheek for him to osculate

