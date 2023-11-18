Poem – Not Another (By JD Dehart)
Not Another
Not another poem
about the crunch of autumn
leaves; I would stuff
the leaves in my mouth,
chew them, and make
a collage.
Not another poem
about pristine snow; I’d
mark it with my humanity,
trying to write a sonnet
in human emotion on an
otherwise untouched canvas.
Not another poem about
the cold of reason; I find it
quite warm actually and in
the folded words of wise
books I kindle a comfort.
Author Bio:
JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com