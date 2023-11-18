Poem – Not Another (By JD Dehart)

Not Another

Not another poem

about the crunch of autumn

leaves; I would stuff

the leaves in my mouth,

chew them, and make

a collage.

Not another poem

about pristine snow; I’d

mark it with my humanity,

trying to write a sonnet

in human emotion on an

otherwise untouched canvas.

Not another poem about

the cold of reason; I find it

quite warm actually and in

the folded words of wise

books I kindle a comfort.



JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com