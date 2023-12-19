Poem – Notes Upon Viewing (By JD DeHart)
Notes Upon Viewing
The still-frame, captured
eye, I do not ask permission
to see. When I enter the theater,
I simply view.
The camera takes me where
I want to go, high in the air where
I have never been. Up and down the
side of a skyscraper. Into the mouth
of a problem.
Image, sound, life,
deformed, resembled, what I feel
and yet not.
Author Bio:
JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com