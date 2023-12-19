Poem – Notes Upon Viewing (By JD DeHart)

Notes Upon Viewing

The still-frame, captured

eye, I do not ask permission

to see. When I enter the theater,

I simply view.

The camera takes me where

I want to go, high in the air where

I have never been. Up and down the

side of a skyscraper. Into the mouth

of a problem.

Image, sound, life,

deformed, resembled, what I feel

and yet not.

JD DeHart is a writer and teacher. His poems have appeared at Origami Poetry and Gargouille, among other publications. He blogs at https://jddehartpoetry.blogspot.com