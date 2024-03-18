Poem – Oddfellow (By Donal Mahoney)

Homer’s never owned a gun,

thinks they should be banned

along with bombs and missiles.

Doesn’t need them in the river

that flows between his mind

and his emotions

where every now and then

he pushes someone in

for some untoward remark.

He points to the sky first,

says that’s where heaven is

and gives a push

and waits to hear the scream

and then the splash.

His notebook says

some folks float away,

are never found, flotsam

among the jetsam.

Others he dives in to save

so he can push them in again

to save another day.

Author Bio:



Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works