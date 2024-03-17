Poem – Of Meringues and Mindsets (By A.J. Huffman)

Of Meringues and Mindsets

My mother used to make lemon pies

when somebody died. “Because

my pies were beautiful, all fluffy and white,”

she said as if it all made perfect sense.

And I wondered at her logic. Was it

as flawed as I initially believed?

Maybe the soft white topping to the bitter

yellow center echoed life and the common

hope that our reward for swallowing daily

trials is the serene flight into ethereal skies.

A.J. Huffman has published thirteen full-length poetry collections, thirteen solo poetry chapbooks and one joint poetry chapbook through various small presses. Her most recent releases, The Pyre On Which Tomorrow Burns (Scars Publications), Degeneration (Pink Girl Ink), A Bizarre Burning of Bees (Transcendent Zero Press), and Familiar Illusions (Flutter Press) are now available from their respective publishers. She is a five-time Pushcart Prize nominee, a two-time Best of Net nominee, and has published over 2600 poems in various national and international journals, including Labletter, The James Dickey Review, The Bookends Review, Bone Orchard, Corvus Review, EgoPHobia, and Kritya. She is also the founding editor of Kind of a Hurricane Press. www.kindofahurricanepress.com