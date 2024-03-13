Poem – On Being Safe (By David B. Axelrod)

ON BEING SAFE

His mantra starts out,

“Warm, clean, comfortable.”

He’s had his share of troubles —

health, work, relationships.

He’s never been consoled to hear,

“Others have it so much worse.”

Why would that make him feel

better? How many people go hungry,

combing dumpsters for food,

or sleep in cardboard boxes

in freezing weather? Others

may see him as a “kook.” At least

he’s not a criminal, eyeing what

others have, ready to pounce.

Nor is he filled with ethnic hatred.

In the darkness of his bedroom,

a cover pulled over his ear,

for a moment, he’s grateful he is

not in danger and he can

safely fall asleep.

Author Bio:

Dr. David B. Axelrod is Volusia County, Florida, Poet Laureate. Author of 21 books of poetry, he has held three Fulbright Awards, including a year as Fulbright’s first Poet-in-Residence in the People’s Republic of China. His website is www.poetrydoctor.org.