Poem – On the Death of Dada (By Robert Beveridge)
On the Death of Dada
Face your fate, old friend.
The Cabaret Voltaire’s been closed.
The movement’s at its end,
but I suppose
That those of us who live
In the snakepit’s writhing dance
Have learned, through you, to give
Our poetry a second chance.
Shall we dance?
I know you died before
My birth; it was a quarter
Of a century ago. Alôrs!
Poetry makes the time shorter
From then to now. I see
That in your darkest rhymes
Lies a kind of symmetry
That has no place in time—
Timeless—yes, the word I’m looking
For. And I’m sure, for you, somewhere
Voltaire’s chef is cooking
Up for us some roast beef, rare.
Shall we dance?
I wish I could have met
You, sometimes, as I lie
Out on the roof, and yet
I still think, why
Couldn’t I meet you? We
Poets have our afterlife, too
And so, these verses from me,
Tristan, I write to you.
Shall we dance?
Author Bio:
Robert Beveridge makes noise (xterminal.bandcamp.com) and writes poetry just outside Cleveland, OH. Recent/upcoming appearances in Wildflower Muse, Noble/Gas Qtrly, and The Ibis Head Review, among others.