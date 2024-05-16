Poem – Once this bedroom door is closed… (By Simon Perchik)
Once this bedroom door is closed the rug
deals in flowers, its dark scent
reaching up where your eyes
expect sunlight and miles away the heady whiff
from a firefly –already she’s naked
the woman you just this minute
inhaled, a deep breath
who can’t see, has to feel along the grass
though the dead still stake a claim
and never leave –the room is locked
with the fragrance stones come for
–it’s a little room
a place you keep for yourself
so the door can become the distance
that fastens her arms to yours
and you wait for the pathways
to fall inside your throat
as the cry for footsteps
filled with kisses and fingernails
and the rug torn apart for rags
smells from loneliness
from the mouth you will gently place
over her heart and time to time.
Author Bio:
Simon Perchik is an attorney whose poems have appeared in Partisan Review, The Nation, Poetry, Osiris, The New Yorker and elsewhere. His most recent collection is Almost Rain, published by River Otter Press (2013). For more information, including free e-books, his essay titled “Magic, Illusion and Other Realities” please visit his website at www.simonperchik.com.