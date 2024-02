Opinion

The majority writes

the opinion. When

the box scores are posted

the team is found to have won

despite an unacceptable

number of errors. There are,

however, no disqualifications.

Robert Beveridge makes noise (xterminal.bandcamp.com) and writes poetry just outside Cleveland, OH. Recent/upcoming appearances in Wildflower Muse, Noble/Gas Qtrly, and The Ibis Head Review, among others.