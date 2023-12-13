Poem – Ostracan Heroes (By Frank Eze)

Ostracan Heroes

“the sky is still flushed in the face,

the rains will not come soon”

said the sweet-toothed seer

who swam in sorrow and reeked

of sins beyond the blood of the lamb

so we sprinkled our sweats

prodigally on our cotton-mouthed

field whose crops waved naively

to a flight of famished birds

hovering, chirping and flapping

their wings, seeking to see

our black backs in a hurry

the seer dined with death at dusk

and the rains came at first crow

flushing all flowery memories

of our crops sipping our sweats

to weather the days of drought

on our crops’ consummation,

the birds beckoned, colours coated,

preached and preached and pushed us

gently gently to the path of the perfidious

carved for them—our ostracan heroes

Frank Eze resides in Ibadan, Nigeria. His poem "IJE: I" was shortlisted for the annual Korea/Nigeria Poetry prize, 2016 edition. His poems have been published on 'Storried', 'COAL' 'WritiVision' and other online journals. Frank Eze is passionate about art, especially poetry.